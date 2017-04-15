Dog party: The Record for April 14, 2017

Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Friday, April 14, 2017
9:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a student with prescription drugs at Yampa Valley High School.
3:06 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a wildfire on Routt County Road 200A. It was caused by a homeowner burning trash in a barrel.
3:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a liquor store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
4:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man with a knife who threatened someone in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle.
8:32 p.m. Officers were called to check on the welfare of a person in the 400 block of Pine Street.
10:20 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who approached a female in a threatening manner in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 3100 block of Columbine Drive. Someone was angry about people and dogs socializing in the parking lot. Police said it was a dog party.
11:14 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive. The homeowner originally believed his home had been robbed, but police found paw prints. Neighbors saw a bear jump out a window. Wildlife officers planned to try to trap the bear.
