Dog party: The Record for April 14, 2017

Friday, April 14, 2017

9:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a student with prescription drugs at Yampa Valley High School.

3:06 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a wildfire on Routt County Road 200A. It was caused by a homeowner burning trash in a barrel.

3:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a liquor store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

4:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man with a knife who threatened someone in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle.

8:32 p.m. Officers were called to check on the welfare of a person in the 400 block of Pine Street.

10:20 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who approached a female in a threatening manner in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 3100 block of Columbine Drive. Someone was angry about people and dogs socializing in the parking lot. Police said it was a dog party.

11:14 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive. The homeowner originally believed his home had been robbed, but police found paw prints. Neighbors saw a bear jump out a window. Wildlife officers planned to try to trap the bear.