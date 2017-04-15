Community Connections: Investing in the first five years

Routt County’s Early Childhood Council, First Impressions, works to streamline and strengthen early childhood care and education resources for children from birth to age 5. With 90 percent if brain development occurring before age 5, the return on every dollar invested is highest when spent to support a child before her or she starts kindergarten.

Research shows that the long term benefits of children starting kindergarten ready to learn pay off when a child does not need special education services, successfully graduates from high school and is able to earn a living as a tax-paying adult. If we don’t pay now to support the healthy development of children who are at risk and/or from low-income households, we will pay more later when these children may become a teenage parent or an incarcerated adult.

How does First Impressions streamline and strengthen investments in the first five years? First Impressions is comprised of diverse community stakeholders and is led by Tim Corrigan, Routt County commissioner, and Jason Lacy, Steamboat Springs City Council member.

First Impressions works to identify needs for families with young children from birth to age 5 and collaborates with existing resources to ensure no door is the wrong door philosophy.

For example, safe and engaging child care programming is expensive, nationwide, and in the high cost of living area of Routt County, it is very expensive. Child care costs for the first five years of a child’s life can equal what it may cost for a child to attend college.

For 16 years, First Impressions has applied for funding on behalf of Routt County’s early learning programs for the First Impressions Tuition Assistance Program. This program is funded by the city of Steamboat Springs, Routt County, Routt County United Way, Craig-Scheckman Family Foundation, Temple Hoyne Buell Foundation, Yampa Valley Community Foundation and individual child care programs.

For 2016, 173 children received tuition assistance totaling $298,000. Without First Impressions securing funding for and administering the Tuition Assistance Program, the individual child care programs would be in competition with each other for this funding, reducing the overall pool of resources, not to mention the additional drain child care programs would experience on time away from serving children and families.



While high-quality early learning programs are an expensive business to run and do not make money, they are making a difference in the lives of Routt County’s youngest citizens. Routt County’s early learning programs make it possible for families with young children to live, shop and work in Routt County.

Routt County’s early learning programs make it possible for children to start kindergarten ready to listen to their teacher, follow directions and get along well with their peers. The 2015-2016 performance-based child outcomes through Teaching Strategies GOLD shows that 90 percent of 4 year olds were rated by their early childhood teacher as meeting or exceeding developmental milestones in the following areas: social-emotional, physical, language, cognition, literacy and mathematics.

Join First Impressions and all Routt County in celebrating April as the Month of the Young Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month. It takes a village to raise a child. Think about what you can do to be part of our village.

Stephanie Martin is program administrator for Routt County’s Early Childhood Council, First Impressions of Routt County. First Impressions is a program under the Department of Human Services’ Division of Children, Family, and Adult Services.