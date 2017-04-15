Business briefs: Alpine Mountain Ranch acquires The Summit Club

Alpine Mountain Ranch acquires The Summit Club

Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club has recently acquired ownership of The Summit Club at One Steamboat Place, which will offer an on-mountain ski and health club experience for ranch residents and property owners, according to a news release.

The Summit Club is an exclusive, membership-only club which serves the owners of One Steamboat Place condominiums, but also a select group of other investors in membership. The club bylaws allow for 150 individual memberships, with 59 memberships remaining unsold. The unsold memberships will be used to compliment the sales of Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club property.

“The acquisition of The Summit Club is a huge amenity for Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club," said Bob Dapper, director of development and marketing at Alpine Mountain Ranch. "We will be the only such development who can offer people who invest in our development community a place on the mountain to drive up to, to valet, to store skis and equipment, change up and hit the slopes. Afterward, they can enjoy all the first-class amenities of One Steamboat Place, including breakfasts, après snacks and drinks, as well as the fitness center and the pool. All is included in membership of The Summit Club.”

Alpine Mountain Ranch Sales Coordinator Cheryl Krumrie said the ranch plans to initially hold all 59 remaining memberships off the open market, using them only to compliment the sales of homes and land at Alpine Mountain Ranch.

"The Summit Club is a terrific added value to our property and compliments our long-range vision for Alpine Mountain Ranch," Krumrie said.