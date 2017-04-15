Burning trash sparks wildfire

— A homeowner burning trash in a barrel started a wildfire Friday that burned about three acres.

About 3:11 p.m., Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a possible wildfire along Routt County Road 200A near Lake Catamount.

According to a news release, a neighbor reported outbuildings were catching fire, as well as a propane tank.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were asked to help with the fire.

Firefighters found a 20- to 30-foot area burning with flames 3 to 4 feet high. The propane tank was also compromised.

Ferrel Gas arrived to help with the propane tank, and the fire was extinguished.

Steamboat Fire Rescue reminds residents that the burn season ended Saturday.

“Landowners should keep in mind that recent dry conditions with the combination of the spring winds can cause a seemingly innocent agricultural burn to get out of control rapidly,” the news release stated.

