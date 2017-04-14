Routt County school lunch menus for week of April 17

■ Steamboat Springs School District
Monday: Hotdog bar
Tuesday: Egyptian sumac roast, chicken over couscous
Wednesday: Pasta Bolognese or Alfredo sauce
Thursday: Myanmar pork curry with mango on rice
Friday: Homemade pizza (gluten-free available)
■ Hayden School District
Monday: Corndogs, pasta salad, snap peas and onions, sliced pears, milk
Tuesday: Barbecue pork ribs, sweet potatoes, fresh honeydew, fresh breads, milk
Wednesday: Shepherd’s pie, California blended vegetables, applesauce, wheat rolls, milk
Thursday: Beans and hotdogs, corn on the cob, fresh cantaloupe, breadsticks, milk
Friday: Rainbow rice, broccoli and cauliflowers, jello with fruit, sliced peaches, milk
■ South Routt School District
Monday: Spaghetti, garlic bread, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Tuesday: Street taco, Mexican slaw, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Wednesday: Loaded baked potatoes, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Thursday: Pigs in a blanket, potato salad, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Friday: No school
