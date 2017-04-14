Routt County Council on Aging menus for week of April 17

■ Steamboat Springs Community Center

Monday: Sloppy Joe, Brussels sprouts, tater tots, fruit

Tuesday: Chicken casserole, sweet potato, vegetables, rye bread, orange, German chocolate cake

Thursday: Pot roast, potato, wheat roll, apple crisp

Friday: Pork lo mein, brown rice, wheat roll, pineapple, cottage cheese

■ Hayden American Legion Hall

Tuesday: Chicken casserole, sweet potato, vegetables, rye bread, orange, German chocolate cake

Thursday: Pot roast, potato, wheat roll, apple crisp

■ South Routt Community Center

Monday: Sloppy Joe, Brussels sprouts, tater tots, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken casserole, sweet potato, vegetables, rye bread, orange, German chocolate cake

Friday: Pork lo mein, brown rice, wheat roll, pineapple, cottage cheese

All lunches are served at noon. There is a recommended donation of $3 per lunch for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. A $30 punch card is good for 10 lunches for seniors 60 and older or five lunches for those younger than 60. Find detailed menus at rccoaging.org. Call 970-879-0633 to make a lunch reservation, request Meals on Wheels or arrange for a van pickup.