Mike Petix: Is the score all that matters?

Way to go Steamboat Today. How about that for Tuesday's headline, "Losing streak extends." What a great way to show positive local support for our young athletes, for all sports and disciplines. And what a great way to remind those athletes of their apparent lack of success.

That's right, just look at the scoreboard. 'Cause that's all that matters, right? How about all the hard work they put in everyday, after the daily school grind? How about the time they sacrifice to put in all that hard work?

How about the fact that they are having to completely regroup with a new cast to create new chemistry and team bonding? How about the fact that in the last five games, including Monday afternoon, they played the full 80 minutes without giving up or lying down when the scoreboard showed defeat?

How about the fact that they are still smiling and positive after each game? How about the fact that each game has been an improvement in the quality of their play and efforts, despite the adversity they face?

How about the fact that the scoreboard doesn't always tell the story of the enthusiasm and the energy that they show on and off the field? And let's not forget about the coaches. Where's the props for their enthusiasm, encouragement and positive attitudes? Most of our athletes couldn't do it without them.

It's not easy to turn adversity into a positive approach. When and where is all that accounted for so the public can see? The only quality commentary to come out of that article came from one athlete and coach.

I could write a novel about the body of work from our young atheletes and their coaches. But none of that matters. Only the scoreboard.

Mike Petix

Steamboat Springs