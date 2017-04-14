Goalie's goal a heartbreaker for Sailors

— Yes, that really happened.

Battle Mountain goalie — that is not a typo — Jordan Glendenning scored with two seconds left in double overtime as the Huskies soccer nipped Steamboat Springs, 2-1, on Friday night in Edwards.

With that, the Huskies avenged an overtime loss to the Sailors last month by the same score up north in Steamboat and continued their improbable rise from an 0-5 start with their sixth win in a row.

“I think it’s huge just coming out of the hole we’ve been in, to get where we are now and fighting to the finish,” said Battle Mountain senior Skye Whitney, whose late corner kick set up Glendenning’s goal. “Steamboat’s always been a rival and a great competitor. We’re great right now. We’re on a roller coaster and it’s going up.”

A bumpy road for both

Battle Mountain could be forgiven for its delirious celebration, given the stunning ups and downs it has experienced this season. Teams that start 0-5, as a rule, are done.

“What I said to our group before the game was that no individual checked out at 0-5,” Huskies coach David Cope said. “Every player stayed connected. We had had moments during those five games where we played well. Tonight’s just a great reward for that perseverance.”

It’s been a downright weird year for both the Huskies and Sailors, who usually rule the Slope as their fiefdom. Both teams are not used to looking upward in the league’s standings.

“I told them that they’re resilient as hell,” Sailors coach Rob Bohlmann said. “These are two groups that are very resilient. It’s no different from any other time. You go out every day. You work. You prepare. You train. You look to get better every day. That’s no different. You always measure a lot of different things before you measure the scoreboard. Ultimately, you do measure the scoreboard. Right now, you see some special things about the character of our group.”

With the win, the Huskies moved to 6-5 overall and 6-3 in the Slope, and appear to be back in the playoff chase with the league getting two spots in the playoffs, regardless of the ratings-percentage index. Steamboat, which hosts Rifle today, is 3-7 and 3-5.

‘Unprecedented’

Mallory Skidmore to Claire Krueger in the 11th minute on a conventional corner kick gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead. Katy Floyd to Delaney Moon on a counter attack midway through the second half was the equalizer for Steamboat.

While it was a bizarre ending, it might well be a just result between two evenly matched teams. The Huskies had two golden chances. The first was a corner kick in regulation from Skidmore that rattled in the box before being deflected off the goal line by a Huskies player.

With two minutes left in overtime, Whitney clanked what seemed like the game-winner off the crossbar.

“Darn it,” she joked as to what was going through her head when her shot hit the frame.

Battle Mountain, be it boys or girls soccer, has often pulled its goalie up during set pieces late in games, but this is the first time during Cope’s tenure, nearly 40 seasons between the fall and spring, that it has worked from the run of play.

Whitney took the corner kick from the left side. It was essentially a jailbreak in the box.

“Every corner, the ball got stuck,” said Glendenning, who had a good view of everything from her box for most of the game. “Everyone was in a mob, so I thought I’d just wait a bit and then just charge in. Then it went in.”

And pandemonium ensued.

“It’s unprecedented, boys or girls,” Cope said. “We’ve brought the goalie forward. What a moment for a high school kid.”

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.