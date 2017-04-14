Girls lacrosse team still racking up wins

— The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team is working on one of the best seasons of its existence, and it took another step Thursday evening, going on the road to beat Summit, 17-12.

The win bumped the Sailors to 8-3 on the season.

Steamboat was efficient on offense, scoring on 63 percent of its shots, the best this season, according to coach Betsy Frick.

Lucy Shimek, already one of the team’s top players, had a standout game, scoring 10 goals, a record for the program. That came despite sitting out the first nine minutes of the game.

Riley Schott was also strong in the field, scoring five goals. Cassett Yeager amd Shelbee Weiss each scored one for Steamboat.

Shimek and Schott each had two assists while Thyme Zuschlag had two.

The team was strong defensively, as well. Shimek had three interceptions while Jaycee May and Maura Glynn each had one. Ava Thiel then had 10 saves in goal.

The team will try to add to its season with a game at 10 a.m. Saturday at home against Green Mountain.

