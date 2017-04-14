Found syringes: The Record for Thursday, April 13, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Thursday, April 13, 2017

9:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of syringes found on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of 13th Street.

2:44 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man urinating in public at West Lincoln Park. He was given a warning.

5:30 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 3000 block of Village Drive receiving unwanted text messages.

6:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a fraudulent Craigslist ad saying a property was for sale.

7:28 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver in the 2200 block of Après Ski Way. Police found the car unoccupied.

10:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a loud party with about 30 people in the 400 block of Eaglepointe Court. A warning was issued.

10:18 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a loud party in the 3100 block of Columbine Drive.

11:27 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 1000 block of Longview Circle.