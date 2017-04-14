Flying further, skiing faster with hopes of clearing final Winter Olympic hurdle

— Annika Belshaw became the first, but Kathi Meyer wants to make sure she will not be the last local female Nordic combined athlete to dream of where she might land someday.

Belshaw became the first official winner of the Flying Further and Ski Faster Award, which was presented April 11 inside Olympian Hall as part of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s annual awards night.

The new award was created by Meyer to recognize a female Nordic combined athlete, age U16 or younger, specializing in the sport of Nordic combined at the Winter Sports Club. Her hope was not only to recognize an athlete's achievements but to encourage them to keep pushing toward a spot at the World Championships and Olympic Games.

“Nordic combined is the last women’s ski category that does not have a place at the Winter Olympics,” Meyer said. “When it happens, and it will someday, I want to make sure that a young Nordic combined athlete from Steamboat Springs is a part of that team.”

Meyer, who has been a long supporter of both the sport of Nordic combined and women’s athletics, is hoping the new award will not only recognize some of the top women in the country who are pursuing the sport but offer them $1,000 — for at least the next 10 years — to be used to purchase equipment or pay for the coaching needed to further their careers.

Steamboat Springs Nordic Director Todd Wilson said he was thrilled about the new award.

“We are very appreciative of Kathi and her husband," Wilson said. "They have supported this group for a long time, and it’s really great to have that kind of support and that fan base out there.”

Wilson said 28 of the 79 athletes in his program are female Nordic combined athletes. He said as those athletes get older, it’s difficult to keep them involved in the sport because they feel like there is no chance to take it to the next level.

Many of those athletes switch to cross country or ski jumping, but Wilson thinks that will change in the next four to six years.

He said, unlike ski jumping, the International Skiing Federation seems open to the idea of including women’s Nordic combined at the higher levels. The problem is that many countries around the world need to step up their support of the women’s sport to make international competition possible.

For the first time in 2019, Wilson said women’s Nordic combined will be added to the World Junior Championships. He thinks that soon after that the sport will be added to the Continental Cup, which sets the stage for it to become a World Cup sport. Wilson said the final steps will be World Championships and then the Olympics.

Thats one of the reason’s that Meyer decided to create the Flying Further and Ski Faster Award.

The new award is the latest in a line of 35 that the club announces at the end of each ski season, honoring athletes and coaches for their efforts in the course of the season. Some of the honors date back many generations while others have only recently been added to the list.

Meyer and her husband, Jim Petersen, first formed a connection with the Winter Sports Club and the Nordic combined program 21 years ago, after working as volunteers at the Nordic combined World Cup that was held in Steamboat.

“It is pretty unique scenario when a supporter comes from outside the Nordic combined family,” Wilson said. “They came out and volunteered and stuck with it. They have provided tons of volunteer hours and financial help. They have contributed at so many different levels, and that’s the type of volunteers that really make a difference.”

