Community group makes an impact

— A local nonprofit church aimed at youth was the main beneficiary from a philanthropic group that raises money through collective giving.

In the past 10 years, Impact100 has raised more than $110,000 for local nonprofit organizations.

Money is raised annually by people each donating $100. That gets them an invite to four parties with free drinks and a catered meal. Sponsors pay for those, which means all of the $100 donations go directly to the nonprofits.

Impact100 is organized by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. Community Impact Manager Emily Beyer said there were 168 paid members this year.

Impact100 had $18,500 to give away this year, and steering committee members announced $15,000 in awards. The award amounts were determined by members voting during a final party Thursday night in the Steamboat Pilot & Today pressroom.

Initially, Impact100 steering committee members interviewed 12 nonprofits that were seeking funding.

There were four nonprofits invited to give pitches to win over Impact100 members.

Sk8 Church received the most votes and was awarded $10,000.

“We truly believe this will have a tremendous impact on this organization,” Impact100 committee member Jody Corey said.

Sk8 Church Operations Manager Kegan Luczycki said the money will help the organization expand its community outreach programs, which include events that offer a safe, fun and sober environment.

The church is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for after-school programs.

“Some of that money will really go into branching out more of those programs,” Luczycki said.

Sk8 Church would also like to expand its mission trips, which are both domestic and international.

Opera Steamboat, formally Emerald City Opera, got $3,000.

The Yampa Valley Land Trust and Old Town Hot Springs each got $1,000.

Hot Springs Executive Director Stephanie Orozco said they would be using the money for scholarships for memberships and swim lessons.

“Our desire is to have every child proficient in water safety and swimming,” Orozco said.

Visit https://yvcf.org/donors/impact100/ for more information.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland