Wanted: Craig, Hayden police seek man for assault, felony menacing charges

Craig and Hayden police departments are asking for help in finding Tanner Eugene Sholes, 34, of Craig.

He has a warrant out for his arrest for vehicular assault, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, third-degree assault, child abuse, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and reckless driving.

Police advise the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend him, but to call the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360 or Hayden Police Department at 970-276-2535 with any information.