Steamboat Ski Resorts Splashdown Pond Skim event cancelled

— Due to unseasonably warm temperatures this spring, the 2017 Splashdown Pond Skim has been cancelled.

"There has been a detonation of snow at the base area," said Loryn Kasten, Sr. Communications Manager of the Steamboat Ski Area Thursday. "And it takes a lot of snow to dig a pond for the Splashdown Pond Skim event and the Cardboard Classic can go on with less amount of snow. We've decided to best utilize the snow we have."

The 2014-2015 season was the most recent year this event has been cancelled due to warm conditions.

Luring costumed skiers and riders brave enough to skim across an icy pool at the base of the ski area, the Splashdown Pond Skim is part of the Springalicious festivities for closing weekend.

Rounding up amateur and professional cardboard craft engineers in a race down the mountain, the 37th Cardboard Classic will kickoff at 9 a.m. Saturday with check in for participants. "Cardboard D'Elegance/ Judging will start at 10 a.m.

Awards will be given to teams for the best representation of the following categories: Coca-Cola Classic, most creative, best individual craft, best reproduction, judge's choice, best costumes, crowd favorite and best engineering.

Also part of the Springalicious Festival will be the last two Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series performances. American rhythm and blues musician from Alabama, Anderson East will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the legendary Wailers band will bring their distinctive, intricate arrangements and lyrics to Steamboat in celebration of the 2016-2017 season.