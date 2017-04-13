Steamboat briefs: Craig, Hayden area police seek man for multiple charges

Craig and Hayden police departments are asking for help in finding Tanner Eugene Sholes, 34, of Craig.

He has a warrant out for his arrest for vehicular assault, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, third-degree assault, child abuse, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and reckless driving.

Police advise the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend him, but to call the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360 or Hayden Police Department at 970-276-2535 with any information.

The Hayden High School went into lockout as a precautionary measure about noon Thursday.

Hayden Police Chief Greg Tuliszewski said a mother was at Craig Memorial Hospital, and she was fearful of someone and worried about her kids.

The school was notified, and they chose to go into lockout.

The lockout was lifted after it was determined there was no threat.

9th Street pedestrian bridge closes for reconstruction

Beginning Monday, April 17, the Ninth Street pedestrian bridge will be closed for a refurbishment project that includes re-decking and painting of the entire structure. The bridge project is anticipated to last approximately one month, weather permitting.

The Ninth Street pedestrian bridge is a section of the Yampa River Core Trail that connects downtown to Howelsen Hill. There will be no access across the bridge during the duration of the project.

Access to Howelsen Hill and the amenities on Howelsen Parkway from downtown can be accessed from Fifth Street to Howelsen Parkway. A detour will be posted for the duration of the project from the intersection of Fifth Street and Howelsen Parkway to the Ambulance/Search and Rescue Barn on Yampa Street.

Local lodging barometer predicts about 3.8K visitors

About 3,800 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 25 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown condos are expected to be 23 percent full.

The chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

Grant cycle begins for Petis Law Community foundation

The Petis Law Community Impact Foundation is now accepting grant applications for its 2017 spring grant cycle. The foundation is a not-for-profit committed to leaving the community in a better place by contributing to agencies that protect and support the well-being of those injured by others; promote the sustainable enrichment of the housing market; and encourage social equity and economic growth within local businesses and nonprofits.

Grants will be awarded to agencies and nonprofits whose mission fits with the description, or agencies and nonprofits that have a project that fits within the description. Grant applications are due May 15, and application forms can be found on the foundation at petislawfoundation.org. Call Foundation President Lisel Petis at 970-846-5255 for more information.

Hayden’s Ride the Cog event scheduled for May 20

The annual Ride the Cog event will be held May 20 in Hayden.

There will be three bike rides this year. The paved gravel ride is 31 miles and the Dirty Mountain Bike ride is 28 miles. There is also a free fun ride (3-5 miles) through Hayden. Early bird discount registration is available online at haydenheritagecenter.org until May 1. After that, registration is at the door the morning of the rides for regular price. The rides start at 10 a.m. at Wild Goose Granary.

There will be an after party at the Hayden Heritage Center museum with live music by 3Wire. Lunch is provided for the paid ride participants by Embers, and beverages are provided by Coke and Yampa Valley Brewery. There will also be a silent auction. Meal tickets for non-paid riders are available online at a discount or the day of for the regular price. The museum is raising funds for the reconstruction of the granary taken down last year.

City’s 2017 Community Survey headed to residents

The city will be sending out the 2017 community survey to residents of Steamboat Springs and second-home owners next week. In order to make the survey a statistically valid compilation of information, surveys will be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service to the two groups of randomly selected community members.

Similar to 2015, 2,000 residents have been selected to participate in this year’s community survey. An additional group of 500 second-home owners will also be asked for their input.

Selected residents will receive postcards starting as early as Saturday, April 15 with more information regarding the survey and process. Survey questionnaires will be mailed April 20, with a second wave sent out May 1. Residents are asked to fill out their surveys and return them to the survey company as soon as possible after receiving the survey questionnaire.

A community survey planning committee has been meeting since December to develop the questions for the survey. The 20-question survey addresses quality of life, service levels, governmental performance, recreational activities and topics such as Howelsen Hill, dog parks and housing and growth. The survey also includes 18 demographic questions.

The survey provides a snapshot as far as what the community thinks is going well, what can be improved and how they believe the city should proceed forward on various matters in coming years. Results will be compared to 2015 statistics and are expected to be released later this summer.

Students encouraged to hike, bike to school Fridays

Steamboat Springs Elementary and Middle Schools will host Hike and Bike to School Fridays at 7:50 a.m. today and April 21, May 5, 12, 19 and 26 and June 2. Students can be dropped off by the bus at the high school where community service officers and volunteers will be present to safely manage street crossings. Participants will walk Butcher Knife trail to Soda Creek or Strawberry Park campuses. Permission slips needed to be dropped off before students can participate. Call 970-879-3446 for more information.