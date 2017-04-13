Splash, crash, boogie into spring at Steamboat Ski Resort's Springalicious celebration

— An average calendar marks the spring equinox at March 20, but in Steamboat Springs, sure signs of the season include slushy snow, groovy live tunes, cheering crowds and the full-bodied, to-the-gut laughter of Springalicious events.

In the weekend leading up to Steamboat Ski Resort’s closing on April 16, there’s plenty to do to celebrate another ski season.

The Cardboard Classic, the quintessential Closing Weekend event, is a one-at-a-time race of themed cardboard crafts slickly shooting — or stickily lurching— their way down the swampiness of the lower mountain run to meet a roaring audience, event judges and fate as a 2017 contender.

If you go: What: Cardboard Classic When: Races begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15 Register at steamboat.com

Each team will be rated in categories including the Coca-Cola Classic, Most Creative, Best Individual Craft, Best Reproduction, Judge’s Choice, Best Costumes, Crowd Favorite and Best Engineering.

Participant check-in runs 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Coca Cola tent. Judging of the Cardboard D’Elegance takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. At 11 a.m., the 17-and-younger race kicks off, followed by the 18-and-older race.

After the races have concluded, the awards ceremony will take place.

Splashdown Pond Skim event cancelled

The Cardboard Classic is typically followed by the Splashdown Pond Skim on Sunday, but due to unseasonably warm temperatures this spring, the popular event has been canceled.

"There has been a deterioration of snow at the base area," said Loryn Kasten, senior communications manager for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. Thursday. "And it takes a lot of snow to dig a pond for the Splashdown Pond Skim event and the Cardboard Classic can go on with less amount of snow. We've decided to best utilize the snow we have."

The 2014-15 season was the last year this event was cancelled due to warm conditions.

Luring costumed skiers and riders brave enough to skim across an icy pool at the base of the ski area, the Splashdown Pond Skim has traditionally been part of the Springalicious festivities for closing weekend.

Free concerts

The 18th annual Bud Light Rocks the ‘Boat Free Concert Series concludes with a double header of shows for closing weekend. Anderson East plays at 3:30 p.m. April 15 and The Wailers play at 3:30 p.m. April 16.

If you go: What: Anderson East plays Bud Light Rocks the ‘Boat Free Concert Series When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday April 15 Where: Gondola Square, Steamboat Ski Area What: The Wailers play Bud Light Rocks the ‘Boat Free Concert Series When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16 Where: Gondola Square, Steamboat Ski Area

Anderson East is a Southern soul, R&B singer-songwriter and guitar and piano player. His music is thoughtful and easy listening, ranging from hammock-level relaxed to crowd-of-thousands-jumping-up-and-down ecstatic. He’s dating country singer Miranda Lambert.

The Wailers are credited with bringing reggae from their native Jamaica to the rest of the world. The group reached international superstar success throughout the ‘70s, then, when original member Bob Marley passed away, they disbanded until the Wailers Reunited project began with a combination of original and new band members.

Both concerts are free and take place at the main stage in Gondola Square at the base of Steamboat Ski Area.