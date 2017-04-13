Sarah Coleman: Smoothies for you

— Spring clean? Time to give your body a reboot as well. Here are some great smoothie options to help satisfy your hunger, give your body nourishment or replace a meal, plus they taste really good too.

“All in One” Smoothie

2 cups greens of your choice (kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, avocado, beets)

½ cup almond butter

2 cups frozen berries

Almond milk and coconut water — add for desired consistency

“Green” Detoxing Smoothie

¼ cucumber and 1 cup spinach

1½ cup frozen fruit

½ an apple

Milk — add for desired consistency

“Tropical” Hydrating Smoothie

½ a banana

1½ cups yogurt

¼ cucumber

1 cup frozen pineapple or mango

Water — add for desired consistency

“Pumpkin Pie” Protein Boosting Smoothie

½ can of pumpkin

½ cup spinach and ½ cup carrots

1 cup frozen fruit

Milk — add for desired consistency

Dash of pumpkin pie spice

“Sweet Ginger” Cold Fighting Smoothie

1 banana

1 cup yogurt

2 spoonfuls honey

1 spoonful ginger

OJ (fresh squeezed)- add for desired consistency

“PB&J” Post Workout Smoothie

1 cup almond butter

1 banana

1 cup spinach

1½ cup frozen berries

Milk — add for desired consistency

“Green Tea” Energizing Smoothie

1 green tea bag-brewed and poured into smoothie

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 banana

1 spoonful honey

Milk — add for desired consistency

“Straw-Bana” Vitamin Boosting Smoothie

1 ½ cup yogurt

½ banana

1 cup frozen strawberries

½ cucumber

Fresh squeezed OJ — add for desired consistency

“Carrot Ginger” Immunity Boosting Smoothie

2 cups carrot

½ apple and ½ banana

1½ cup yogurt

1 spoonful ginger

Water — add for desired consistency

Rise and shine:



2 raw eggs

1 avocado

1 cup cold coffee

½ can of coconut milk

1 scoop cocoa powder

1 scoop maca powder

Ice and water to desired consistency

Post workout:



2 scoops of your favorite protein powder (I like Vega)

Handful of spinach

3 tablespoons of almond butter

Handful of blueberries

1 frozen banana (a tip here-buy a bunch of ripe bananas, peel them, cut them up, and freeze them for later use-genius really)

1 scoop of flax seeds

Almond milk or coconut water to desired consistency

Midday slump:

1 frozen banana

Handful of frozen mango

Handful of greens (of your choice)

3-5 pitted dates

Vanilla protein powder

Squeeze of lemon

Green tea to desired consistency

Dessert in a glass:

Can of pumpkin puree

A few dashes of cinnamon (desired amount)

Handful of kale

Almond milk to desired consistency

add flax seed or fish oil to every smoothie for healthy omegas.

