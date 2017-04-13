Nancie McCormish: Thanks for shining a light

Thank you all for bringing this matter to greater public awareness (the county's consideration of making Routt County Road 18C a private road).

This represents the best and highest purpose of a small town newspaper and is much appreciated by this rural Routt County resident who pays sales taxes on everything in Steamboat (including groceries) but can’t vote on their use.

The relentless model of ranchlands being bought up and gated off by wealthier non-residents may boost the tax base more, but not the community. Thanks for shining a light on the regular folks who call Routt County home and will do so until we die.

Nancie McCormish

South Routt