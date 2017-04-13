Haymaker range drives into summer

Golf has returned to the Yampa Valley.

On April 1, the Steamboat Golf Club opened the nine-hole golf course west of town, and on Thursday, the Haymaker golf course on the other side of town opened its driving range and practice facilities.

Golfers can pay $6 for a small bucket that holds 35 balls, or $11 for a large bucket that includes 70 balls. Golfers who plan to make the range a regular stop can also purchase value cards that offer 10 small buckets for $45, 25 small buckets for $95 or 50 small buckets for $175. There is also a season pass for the range that costs $495 for the summer, and a junior range card that includes 10 small buckets for $20.

