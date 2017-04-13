Hayden museum to get help from experts

— At a museum, sunlight, temperature and humidity can mean disaster for treasures that help tell the story of a community.

One local museum will be getting some help from experts to ensure their collection is preserved.

The Hayden Heritage Museum is one of 75 institutions selected to participate in the Collections Assessment Program, which is run by the Foundation of the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works.

“It’s one of the assessments that you really want to have done,” curator Laurel Watson said. “They definitely can help us out with our collection care and what we’re going to be doing because we’re moving forward with expansion.”

A team of preservation professionals will spend two days surveying the museum and meeting with staff before preparing a report. That report will help the museum prioritize its efforts in the future.

Watson said caring for a museum collection takes some expertise. Certain things can be stored in boxes while some things need to be stored separately. There are also the natural elements.

“We have a pretty dry climate, which creates its own concerns,” Watson said.

Having a plan will help the museum as it moves forward with an expansion.

The museum received a grant over the winter that will pay for construction documents. Axial Arts in Hayden is preparing those.

After those are done, the museum will have a better idea of what the expansion will cost.

“Then we’ll be seeking more funding,” Watson said.

