Hayden High School momentarily goes into lockout

Steamboat Springs — The Hayden High School went into lock out as a precautionary measure around noon Thursday.
Hayden Police Chief Greg Tuliszewski said a mother was at Craig Memorial Hospital, and she was fearful of someone and worried about her kids.
The school was notified, and they chose to go into lockout.
The lockout was lifted after it was determined there was no threat.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID