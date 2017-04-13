Egg-cellent ways to celebrate Easter weekend in Steamboat Springs

— Wondering what to do and where to go in Steamboat Springs for Easter Weekend and closing weekend festivities? We've got you covered with these top 10 picks.

Friday, April 14

Super Fun Steamboat Free Show for Charity

8 to 10 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

This month's theme is "Closing Weekend." The free show will benefit cast member Carolyn Berns, who will soon undergo her 17th major surgery for a rare joint disease.

Saturday, April 15

Mother-Daughter Day for fifth graders

8 a.m. to noon | The Steamboat Grand, 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Learn about self-esteem and changing bodies; peer pressure panel; healthy bodies and lifestyles; and tough topics of parenting. This event is hosted by New Frontiers for Girls and Women to strengthen communication before the transition to middle school.

Cardboard Classic

9 a.m. to noon | Steamboat Ski Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

The Cardboard Classic, Steamboat's traditional rite of spring, returns to Steamboat Ski Area for the 37th year. This wild, hilarious race features homemade cardboard crafts, constructed only from cardboard, glue, string, water-based paint, duct tape, masking tape, balloons and other decorations, racing down Stampede to a hysterical finish. The uniqueness and creativity of the race make it an event looked forward to each year. For more information visit steamboat.com/things-to-do/events/cardboard-classic.

Easter Eggstravaganza

10 a.m. | Steamboat Springs Middle School, 39610 Amethyst Drive

Join the Steamboat Christian Center at the Steamboat Springs Middle School as the church presents the 2017 Easter Eggstravaganza. There will be a free Easter egg hunt with 20,000 eggs, a helicopter egg drop, bounce houses, prizes and a visit from the Easter Bunny. For more information and to register for giveaways, visit steamboatchristian.com/eggs.

25th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

10:30 a.m. | Decker Park, 305 Moffat Ave., Oak Creek

Take part in Oak Creek Easter festivities that will kickoff with the Easter Bunny arriving at 10:30 a.m. then there will be judging of the best-dressed egg and best-dressed Easter bonnet. At 11 a.m. sharp, an Easter egg hunt for children age 12 and under will begin, and then at noon, there will be a teen scavenger hunt for ages 13 and older. Contact Town Hall at 970-736-2422 for more information.

Silent Auction to support Kendra Halder

Noon to 3 p.m. | Yampa Ladies Aid Hall, 86 First St., Yampa

A silent auction to raise money to help Kendra travel to the 4-H National Shooting Championships in June.

Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert: Anderson East

3:30 p.m. | Gondola Stage, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

In addition to Anderson East's own soldout headline shows, he has toured with Brandi Carlile, The Lone Bellow, Jason Isbell and John Butler Trio.

Sunday, April 16

North Routt Easter egg hunt fundraiser

9 a.m. to noon | Vista Verde Guest Ranch, 58000 Cowboy Way, Clark

The North Routt Preschool event will include egg decorating, egg hunts for various ages, snowman building and cross-country skiing on Vista Verde trails. There will also be a raffle and fire engines and a helicopter will be at the event. Breakfast will be prepared by Vista Verde chefs. Funds raised will go to the school’s mortgage fund.

Dude and Dan’s End of Ski Season Party

11 a.m. | Dude & Dan’s Bar and Grill, 1106 Lincoln Ave.

Celebrate another successful ski season at Dude and Dan’s featuring live music with Me & Ed’s Music Machine. No cover.

Bud Light Rocks the Boat Concert Series: The Wailers

3:30 to 5 p.m. | Steamboat Ski Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

The legendary Wailers band is carrying its revolutionary sound and message to loyal fans around the world. Steered by famous bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett and joined in solidarity with original Wailers’ band members, the Wailers are on the brink of musical history.

Easter Sunday services

Easter Sunday Sunrise

6:30 and 8 a.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane

There will also be contemporary worship at 10:30 a.m.

Easter Sunrise Service

7:30 to 8 a.m. | Steamboat Stage in Gondola Square, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle

All are invited to join a sunrise service on Easter morning at 7:30 am on the Steamboat Stage in Gondola Square. The service will include music, a brief message, flowering of the cross and the sharing of communion. Dress warmly and watch the sunrise over Mount Werner.

Anchor Way Church

9 and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday mass. 40650 Anchor Way.

Holy Name Catholic Church

4 and 7 p.m. Good Friday service. 524 Oak St.

Steamboat Bible Church

9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service. 27285 Brandon Circle

St. Martin-Tours Catholic Church

4 p.m. Good Friday mass and Easter Sunday mass at 11 a.m. 400 S Sharp Ave, Oak Creek

Steamboat Christian Center

8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service. 821 Dougherty Road

Venue Church

9 and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday. Located at the Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

United Methodist Church

9 and 10:45 a.m. Easter Sunday service. 736 Oak St.