Dog’s Eye View: What does that behavior look like?

One thing I learned when I began to study canine behavior was how to look at behavior and describe it.



Owner often say, “He looks guilty,” or, “She’s rude,” or perhaps, “He’s quirky.” But if I asked five different people what each of these words means to them, I’d probably get five different answers.

The terms used above are simply labels we tend to put on dogs that don’t actually describe their behavior in a functional way. If I were speaking with a client, and he or she said their dog looked guilty when they walked in the kitchen and found the steaks missing, I would ask the owner, “What does that behavior look like?”



Initially, people are taken aback when I ask that question. I might get an answer such as, “Well, you know, guilty.”

Depending on what I actually observe myself, I might say, “Head held low and turned away, eyes blinking more than two to three times, tongue flicking, ears flattened back (or pinch ear), body posture low and away (crouch), paw lift, tail tucked, moving slowly and/or possibly trying to leave the room.”

Some or all of these behaviors are often seen when a dog is being threatened by another dog or a person.

In the missing-steak scenario described above, the dog involved might actually be responding to the aggressive or angry confrontational behavior of the owner rather than from any feelings of guilt.

This person might say, “It just makes me furious. He knows better than to steal food off of the kitchen counter. That’s why he looked guilty.”

This misguided mindset might give the owner license to punish the dog, possibly well after the deed is done when the dog makes no connection with the steak and his owner arriving on the scene.

There are ways of working with counter-surfing dogs, and to be honest, this can be a very difficult behavior to change, especially if they have been successful at getting food off counters. But that’s not the point of today’s article.



When we describe our dog’s behavior in very specific terms, we can then address what each nuance and combinations of his body language means. In this case, I believe it’s helpful for the owner to understand that his or her own response actually caused the fearful, not guilty, behavior in the dog. Now, we can begin to come up with solutions to the problem with more accurate information that relates to the owner’s behavior and understanding as well as the dog’s.

At our Canine Learning Center in Craig, we have a poster that reads, “Unlabel Me,” Surrounding these words are myriad labeling words, such as rude, quirky and silly. This poster is a reminder to use our knowledge rather than common jargon to help solve problems.



A great source of information to help you learn how to recognize and describe canine behavior is “Canine Behavior – A Photo Illustrated Handbook,” by Barbara Handelman, M.Ed., CDBC, 2008. It is available at dogwise.com.

Sandra Kruczek is a certified professional trainer at Total Teamwork Training LLC with more than 30 years of experience.