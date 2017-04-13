Bar fight: The Record for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

1:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a fight at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:34 a.m. Officers were called to a report of theft at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

10:52 a.m. Officers were called to a report of theft at a bank in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.

12:24 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing at the 13th Street railroad crossing.

1:05 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a vehicle complaint at Steamboat Springs High School.

1:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at the high school.

2:44 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem at a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

7:35 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the first block of Anglers Drive.

7:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of possible gunshots in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.