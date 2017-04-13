Artie Weber: Small school, big heart

The South Routt Elementary population isn't big in numbers, but they are huge in caring and kindness. The students have worked very hard once again to help people.

We jumped rope during PE, and on their own, the students collected over $4,300 in donations toward the American Heart Association’s Jump Rope for Heart program. Hats off to those people who were so giving. South Routt Elementary really is a small school with a big heart.

Thank You,

Artie Weber

South Routt Elementary School