Steamboat briefs: Parks department seeks input on Howelsen Hill master plan

The city of Steamboat Springs Parks and Community Services Department will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the Community Center to seek input on what the community envisions for the Howelsen Hill Ski Area and its master plan.

Working closely with City Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission, city staff is interested in hearing from the community at-large to identify options that concentrate on narrowing the financial liability, outline flexible cost structures and financial limitations and ascertain the community vision for the ski area across four strategic components of Nordic, jumping, Alpine and summer.

The guiding principles born out of previous public input and work sessions will form the foundation for the planning process and its direction as it relates to the operation and financial components of the ski area, lodge and parking/circulation areas.

The visioning process will focus on the following key areas in an effort to achieve a better understanding of the community and its recreational requirements for the Howelsen Hill Ski Area.

■ Concentrate on a comprehensive assessment of ski area, lodge and parking/circulation areas.

■ Identify residents’ concerns, perceive needs and priorities for enhancing and preserving ski area.

■ Pinpoint current levels of satisfaction and expectations.

■ Discuss different financially sustainable operating models and associated impacts and limitations.

■ Prioritize capital projects and explore recommended methods of funding.

In the end, the updated community vision and strategic plan will help shape the recreational and open space needs of residents and visitors, and articulate a clear vision.

Tread of Pioneers to host Ute Indian presentation

Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs is hosting the Nah-na-mah Culture Club of the Uintah River High School in Fort Duchesne, Utah, for an event that will share Ute Indian customs, pow wow dances, music and regalia in a special performance and historical presentation at 5:30 p.m. May 15 in Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs.

“The Ute Indians were the original native inhabitants of the Yampa Valley of Steamboat Springs, and the Tread of Pioneers Museum is thrilled host these performers who will share their beautiful culture,” sais Tread of Pioneers Museum Executive Director Candice Bannister in a news release.

Visit treadofpioneers.org/events-current.php or call 970-879-2214.

Hayden Library receives grant to purchase new books

The Hayden Library has been awarded a Pilcrow Foundation Children’s Book Project Grant, made possible by donations of $400 from local businesses and the Babson Carpenter Civic Foundation.

The $1,200 grant was used to purchase 71 children’s, juvenile fiction and non-fiction books with an additional 24 math and science books provided by a generous donation from Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman.

The library will host a special community story hour to celebrate the grant at 11 a.m. April 21. All of the new books will be available for checkout, and refreshments will be provided.

Steamboat Rotary Club seeks grant applicants for funding

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs is seeking applications for the first round of grants in the 2016-17 funding cycle. Applications can be found online at steam

boatrotary.com or by emailing Jeremy Behling at jeremy@yvtirepros.com.

Applications are due by April 1 and can be submitted to jeremy@yvtirepros.com.

Community invited to early Earth Day special event

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will host an evening of social networking to celebrate the culmination of the council’s challenge to reduce household waste from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Dude and Dan’s in Steamboat Springs. Happy hour specials will be offered, and the game room will be available for families. Following the event, attendees are encouraged to go to Bud Werner Memorial Library for a special screening of “Rachel Carson,” a documentary about the scientist, writer, conservationist and inspiration for the modern environmental movement.

Energy audits available for Atmos and YVEA customers

Funding is still available during spring for a free home energy assessment available for Yampa Valley Electric Association residential customers who also have Atmos Energy natural gas for their primary home heating. This thorough assessment by a local certified auditor includes safety checks, infrared thermal imaging, a blower-door air leakage test and a substantial written report of prioritized energy efficiency suggestions. For dual YVEA and Atmos customers, the home energy audits are free while funding lasts. Small charges apply for homes larger than 3,000 square feet or located far outside of Steamboat. For customers with only YVEA or with only Atmos for heating, the audits are half price or $150. Sign up for an energy assessment online at energysmartcolorado.com.

The Haven Assisted Living Center accepts new residents

The Haven Assisted Living Center in Hayden is accepting new residents. The 20-bed nonprofit assisted living facility is owned and operated by Northwest Colorado Health. Private and semi-private rooms are available.

Services include meals, housekeeping, exercise classes and social activities. Additional amenities and care options are available. Medicaid is accepted (a limited number of rooms are available).

A respite room also is available for adults who need temporary assisted living care. For more information, call 970-875-1888 or visit havenseniorliving.com.

Online local food market has expanded business hours

The Community Agriculture Alliance has expanded hours for its online local food market at caamarket.org. The site, which is managed by CAA, allows local producers the opportunity to list their products and customers can shop online.

The site is open for weekly ordering from noon Monday through midnight Wednesday. Orders are picked up at CAA offices, at 141 Ninth St. in downtown Steamboat Springs, from 9 am. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The market is also offering new same day pick up with a limited number of local products available for ordering and pick up the same day. Current same day pick up products include farm fresh eggs, micro greens, local pork, lamb and beef, honey, locally roasted coffee, tea, wheat berries and more.

Go to caamarket.org for more information or to begin shopping, or call 970-879-4370.

Free ‘Christmas tree’ mulch available at Howelsen Arena

The mulch generated through the city of Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree recycling program is now available to the public. Mulch is located to the right of the Howelsen Ice Arena entrance, 285 Howelsen Pkwy.

City officials also asks that only residents and homeowners participate in the free mulch program and please no contractors or commercial operations. Participants will have to load their own vehicles.