Karate kids strike again at national championships

— Delaney Parker looks comfortable as she glides across the dance floor in her ballet class, and the Steamboat Springs 12-year-old used some of those same graceful movements to help bring home two national karate titles last month.

Delaney proved that a dancer, even one who studies ballet, had what it took to get the job done at the United States Karate Alliance’s national championships, which were held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 23 to 25.

It was the second year in a row Delaney, an orange belt, was the top finisher in her division in forms, or Kata. And for the first time this year, she added a title in sparring or Kumite to her collection of trophies.

“I don’t really think that I made too many mistakes,” Delaney said of her showing in Kata. “But I have not watched the video yet.”

Kata is a competition where the athletes run through a series of movements for judges. The competitors are then ranked based on the points they earn during their time in front of the judges.

“She’s very bendy,” her father Scott said. “It’s so much fun to watch. Her flexibility, along with her experience in dance, makes her Kata very graceful. It’s like watching a ballerina do karate.”

Delaney has taken ballet classes at Elevation Dance Studio for the past two years, and though she thinks her dance experience helps with Kata, she said she really doesn’t think about it when she is in front of the judges.

“I don’t really know,” she said when asked if her love of dance is an advantage when she competes. "I guess I’ve never really given it that much thought.”

Scott said he thinks her daughter’s determination was the reason she had so much success in Albuquerque.

"She is a very committed child," Scott said. "When she has her mind set on something, nothing will deter her.”

Delaney was joined by two other Steamboat Springs athletes at the championships — all three train at the Rocky Mountain Karate Academy in Steamboat Springs with Sensei Kyle Olsen.

Teammate Sydney Ryan, a junior black belt, placed second in Kumite and third in Kata in her division. Delaney, Sydney and Jordan Ward also earned a third-place medal in the team Kata competition.

“I love to compete,” Sydney said. “I guess it’s because you have to earn it. The trophies are nice, but that’s not why I do it — I think it’s just for the thrill of it.”

The athletes qualified to compete at the nationals based on their results from last year’s United States Karate Alliance’s national championships in Denver, or based on finishes from state tournaments held earlier this year.

“I’m really proud of them, and proud that they went and did what they did with the amount of time they had to train for it,” Olsen said. “They put in the effort and work, and I’m really happy for them.”

Olsen took over the Rocky Mountain Karate Academy last year from long-time owner Sensei Michael David Bauk. Olsen said the focus of his academy is to communicate Gōjū-ryū karate to more than 50 adults and children who study with him.

He said Delaney, Sydney and Jordan came to him earlier this year and asked if it would be OK to travel to Albuquerque to compete in the national championships. He agreed to help them reach their goals.

“The event is a great motivator for those students who went to the competition,” he said.

While the competitive side of the sport isn’t something he focuses on, he said it might be something the dojo continues to pursue in the future if his students want to go that direction.



Sydney is already looking forward to a chance to compete at Worlds this summer, which will be held in Phoenix, Arizona. She is hoping the qualify for a chance to attend the Olympic tryouts later this year.

But for her, nationals were about a lot more than just winning medals.

“I really like spending time with Delaney and Jordan,” she said. "We all have different styles and competing is fun."

Sydney, who is a 17-year-old at the Yampa Valley High School, is also a Sensei and wants to set an example for younger athletes like Delaney and Jordan.

“I hope they look up to me, and I hope I can set a good example,” Sydney said.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966