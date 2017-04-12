Hotel wants to keep beds, furniture out of the dumps

— A hotel near the base area of Steamboat Ski Resort is updating its rooms, and the owners don't want anything to go to waste.

“That’s our goal is to keep everything out of the landfills,” Ptarmigan Inn general manager Ben Frank said.

The Ptarmigan, located at 2304 Après Ski Way, has been working closely with the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council to find new homes for the beds, mini refrigerators, dressers, nightstands, framed pictures and other items that fill the 77 hotel rooms.

The 26-inch televisions are being given away. Queen beds are $30, and the mini refrigerators are $25.

“Certain items are much more popular than others,” Franko said. “Everybody wants a fridge for some cold beverages.”

Anyone interested in taking home a piece of Ptarmigan history can stop by the hotel between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. They hope to have the items gone by Sunday. The hotel will then close for the off-season and reopen for Memorial Day with new furniture.

In addition to selling items, the Ptarmigan has been working with nonprofits to see if there is a need for the items.

The Ptarmigan is donating a 26-foot box truck worth of items to the Community Budget Center in Craig.

“We are thrilled that our furniture will be available to our collective local communities as well as staying out of the landfill,” Franko said.

New furniture and amenities in the hotel rooms means the Ptarmigan is sticking around for at least a few more years, Franco said.

There have been proposals in the past decade to redevelop the site with luxury slopeside condos.

While the items for sale are not original to the 1970s-era hotel, they still hold some funky nostalgia.

“I joke with folks that you have a piece of the Ptarmigan Inn now,” Franko said.

