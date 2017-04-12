Adult tricycle stolen: The Record for Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

1:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear in the 200 block of Willett Court. It was gone when officers arrived.

4:27 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who picked someone up from jail, and they were possibly drunk. The driver was contacted, and they were fine.

7:46 a.m. Officers were called to a report of $219 in items stolen from a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

9:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 2700 block of Village Drive.

11:34 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a diabetic person in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.

6:37 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a $375 adult tricycle stolen from the 2700 block of Après Ski Way.

6:42 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who stole $60 worth of items from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:58 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who was bleeding at a bus stop.

8:10 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who did not come home in time in the 1400 block of Morgan Court. They were located.

10:47 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person in the 700 block of Pine Street. They were given a ride home.

11:51 p.m. Officers were called to a report of people talking loudly in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. It was quiet when officers arrived.