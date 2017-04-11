Steamboat Springs woman collecting blankets for police to distribute

— While living on the Big Island of Hawaii over the winter, Steamboat Springs resident Gayle Dudley linked up with a group of quilters who were making quilts and blankets to give to local law enforcement.

Ka’u Police in Hawaii’s southernmost town of Naalehu give the quilts to frightened children or to teens and adults in emergency situations.

“It’s a nice way of helping victims,” said Dudley, an avid quilter who spent 25 years as a Steamboat Springs School District home economics teacher.

As the former owner of Sew Steamboat and someone who can whip out a quilt in one day, Dudley is now working to start a similar program in Steamboat Springs.

She’s been given the blessing of the Steamboat Springs Police Department to begin making and collecting quilts and blankets, which can then be used by officers as they see fit and given to people during challenging situations.

“We often work with people during a very difficult time for them, and the blankets allow us to offer a sense of comfort and warmth,” said Police Chief Cory Christensen. “These blankets, that are lovingly handmade, also show the compassion and warmth of our community.”

Dudley said she’s also given quilts to Advocates Building Peaceful Communities, which gives them to children they meet through their domestic violence response work.

Dudley said she hopes to work with Routt County 4-H to utilize the group’s sewing machines for some group sewing days.

Those interested in making a quilt or crocheted or knit blanket can drop off the finished product at Sew Steamboat. The store will also accept donations of cotton fabric at least a half-yard in size for others to use.

Quilts and blankets should be warm, washable and colorful. They can vary in size but must be at least 36 inches by 36 inches.

For more information about the project, call Dudley at 970-846-2157.

