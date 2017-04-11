Steamboat briefs: Routt search, rescue accepts applications for members

Routt County Search and Rescue is accepting applications for new members. Applications can be found at routtcountysar.org and are due by May 1. Email application or questions to info@routtcountysar.org.

Yampa Valley Crane Festival seeks artists for auction

The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is seeking a few additional artists to decorate yard art cranes for the Yampa Valley Crane Festival crane yard art exhibit and silent auction. The crane models will be distributed for decorating to participating artists in April and must be returned by Aug. 8.

The cranes, with appropriate artist credit, will be displayed on the Bud Werner Memorial Library lawn in Steamboat Springs at designated times during the sixth annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, taking place Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. All proceeds from the crane yard art silent auction will benefit the Yampa Valley Crane Festival and the Crops for Cranes program.

Artists are asked to contact George Watts at 970-819-0060 if interested in decorating a crane or for questions.

Residents can enjoy Coffee with the Council on Friday

Coffee with Council is set for 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 14, with Councilman Scott Ford and other available council members in the Crawford Room of Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. The April discussion will focus on reviewing various potential ballot initiatives, including their purpose and possible tax implications. In addition, an update on the current status of the proposed West Steamboat annexation will be addressed. Any other topics of interest are always welcome.

Film about mansion impact slated to screen today

Bud Werner Memorial Library and the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council present a free screening of “One Big Home,” an award-winning documentary that investigates how a community determines its own destiny, at 6:30 p.m. today in Library Hall.

Gentrification comes in many forms. On the tiny island of Martha’s Vineyard, where presidents and celebrities vacation, trophy homes threaten to destroy the island’s unique character. Twelve years in the making, “One Big Home” follows one carpenter’s journey to understand the trend toward giant houses.

When he feels complicit in wrecking the place he calls home, he takes off his tool belt and picks up a camera. Bumping up against angry homeowners and builders who look the other way, he works with his community and attempts to pass a new bylaw to limit house size.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Free home energy audits for Atmos and YVEA customers

Funding is still available this spring for a free home energy assessment available for Yampa Valley Electric Association residential customers who also have Atmos Energy natural gas for their primary home heating. This thorough assessment by a local certified auditor includes safety checks, infrared thermal imaging, a blower-door air leakage test and a substantial written report of prioritized energy efficiency suggestions. For dual YVEA and Atmos customers, the home energy audits are free while funding lasts this spring. Small charges apply for homes larger than 3,000 square feet or located far outside of Steamboat Springs. For customers with only YVEA or with only Atmos for heating, the audits are half price or $150. Sign up for an energy assessment online at energysmartcolorado.com.