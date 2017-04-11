Sen. Michael Bennet visits with ranchers in Steamboat Springs

— U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet stopped in Steamboat Springs Tuesday to gather input from local farmers and ranchers about the nation's next farm bill.

Bennet told a few dozen local agriculture advocates he has heard their concerns about the drop in commodity prices following the recession and how fewer young farmers and more production controlled by robotics is affecting the industry.

“We really need attention paid to this,” said Bennet, who sits on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

Steamboat Springs dairy farmer John Weibel told Bennet the government should offer subsidies to help young farmers buy farms rather than subsidies for production of corn, a food that isn’t nutritionally dense.



“Agriculture has the ability to affect our lives in a positive way,” Weibel said.

The farm bill is typically renewed about every five years, with about 80 percent of the money attached to the bill used for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Routt County Department of Human Services Director Vickie Clark advocated during the meeting for the needs of both low- and middle-income people who struggle to afford healthy foods.

“Don’t cap or cut money coming into the state for food assistance,” Clark said.

Bennet reviewed President Donald Trump’s proposed budget numbers, explaining the significant cuts planned for agriculture spending, which is slated for a $4.7 billion, or a 21 percent cut under the preliminary budget.

Though Bennet is sure the proposed budget will change before it ever comes to a vote, he said now is the time to stand up to protect the interests of rural Colorado.

With the new administration in place, Bennet said the county is also at-risk of going backwards in progress on addressing climate change.

“I believe it is real, and I believe humankind has contributed to it,” Bennet said.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Bennet said despite partisan division in the government, he feels he’ll continue to be able to work across party lines to make progress and said he encourages Americans to judge their politicians on their ability to do so.

“I think Americans are sick and tired of partisan politics,” Bennet said.

Bennet also said he’ll continue to advocate for public lands, adding he feels optimistic about the appointment of Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke as new interior secretary.

He said suggestions that Trump try to roll back national monument designations were “a terrible idea.”

“Public lands are part of what makes the economy strong in Colorado,” he said.

