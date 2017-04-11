Sailors lacrosse team gets back on winning track by blowing past Glenwood

— The Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse stepped back onto the field for the first time in seven days, hoping to rebound from a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Summit County and get back on track against Glenwood Springs.

It didn’t take long to accomplish both goals.

Junior Davis Petersen gave the Sailors the lead with a little more than seven minutes to play in the first quarter and added his second goal a minute later to give the Sailors a comfortable two-goal cushion early in the game.

“We had great ball movement,” Steamboat senior Max Lynch said. “We were working the backside and finding the open cutters moving through. We also had solid defense, only letting in three goals, two of them with our goalie out of the cage. It was just an all-around great game.”

Lynch and teammate Jacob Gilbertson closed the first quarter with goals of their own as Steamboat raced out to a 4-0 lead, then cruised to the 12-3 victory

“We need to hustle more, and we needed to put in more effort, “ Glenwood sophomore Max Lemkau said after the game.

Lemkau scored the Demons' final goal of the game after a teammate was able to knock the ball away from the Steamboat goalkeeper, recover the ball and make a quick pass.

But it was his teammate, Shane Beckley, who had hoped to spark the Demons early in the second quarter with the visiting team’s first goal of the game. The Sailors were a man down at the time.

Peterson, however, was there to extinguish any threat of a Glenwood comeback. He added two more goals in the second and helped the Sailors secure a 6-1 advantage at the half.

“It was good,” Sailors coach Jay Lattimore said. “I had to tell them to play more as a team instead of trying to do too much on their own. They responded with five goals in the third, and they were all assisted. It was really good to see them listen.”

The Sailors were led by Peterson, who finished the game with four goals and three assists. Colin Musselman added two goals, and Gilbertson had one goal and one assist. Lynch, Peyton Belton, David LaPointe, Grant Janka and Tallak Myhre had one goal each.

Three different Glenwood players scored in the game, including Beckley, Zach Johnson and Lemkau.

The game ended on a rough note for the Demons, after head coach Jay French and his assistant were ejected from the game. It was an odd moment, just after the officials had penalized Steamboat in front of the Glenwood bench.

The coach and had official had an exchange before the official called several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, then asked the coaches to exit the field with just over three minutes remaining in the game and the score seemingly out of reach for Glenwood.

The win improves the Sailors' record to 5-4 overall this season and 4-1 in league. The team’s next game scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Eagle Valley (4-4). The Demons fell to 1-8 (0-7 in league play) this season and will host Battle Mountain at 4 p.m. April 25.

