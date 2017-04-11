Open for business: Steamboat Springs golf club opens door for 2017 season

— The phone at the Steamboat Golf Club was ringing off the hook Tuesday morning.

“This is the earliest opening that we know of, and that’s no April Fool’s joke,” course manager Seann Conway said of the course’s 2017 opening, which fell on April 1.

Conway admits there have been a couple of setbacks thanks to Mother Nature, but overall, it’s been a pretty smooth opening. The course came through the winter in great shape, and the warm spring weather had folks ready to get back out on the links.

‘We’ve already done over 400 rounds,” Conway said.

The busiest day so far was last Friday when 81 golfers played the course, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and on Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Conway said players can call the pro shop at 970-879-4295 to reserve tee times and to check on conditions when the weather is not ideal.

Punch cards, which are good for 10 9-hole rounds, are $199 through the end of April. Those cards are refillable and can be transferred to family and friends. In addition, the course is offering a free 9-hole round for players who purchase their punch cards in April. That round has to be played this month, but the other rounds can be played throughout the year.

In May, the cost of those punch cards will increase to $239 and will not include the free 9-hole round. Visit steamboatgolfclub.com for more information.

The Steamboat Golf Club was established in 1964 and is located at 26815 West U.S. Highway 40 five miles west of Steamboat Springs. The regular cost to play the course is $32 for nine holes and an additional $14 for a second time around the course for those who want to play 18.

