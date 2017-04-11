Gold medal winner gets police escort to celebration: The Record for Monday, April 10, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Monday, April 10, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to check on a vehicle that had hazard lights on in Mountain Village Circle. Everything was OK.

10:02 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who was receiving unwanted texts and phone calls in the 400 block of Lupine Drive.

1:30 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who was panhandling in the 2900 block of West End Avenue. Police could not locate the person.

1:46 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a driver’s license that was found at Jimmy John’s

2:51 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who was bitten by a dog three weeks ago.

4:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a female who seemed very upset in a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

4:26 p.m. Officers gave a police escort to Sue White, who recently won a gold medal at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games. White's accomplishment was celebrated Monday at an event in Olympian Hall.

5:41 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about a dog barking in the back of a truck in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. No action was taken.

5:41 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone receiving harassing text messages in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive.

5:50 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a snowball near the intersection of Pine Grove Road and U.S. Highway 40. Police talked to two boys in the area who were throwing snowballs, and they were turned over to their parents. It wasn't clear where the boys got the snow, as Steamboat hasn't seen a lot of it lately.

11:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Mckinley Street. There was someone sleeping in it, and everything was fine.