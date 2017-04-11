Crews at Haymaker set stage for another successful golf season

It’s the time of year Steamboat Springs residents start to feel the golfing itch.

“I’ve gotten quite a few calls already. … I don’t catch them all, but they are ready for us to open for the season," said Tom Taylor, Haymaker golf professional

Nobody wants to be open more than Taylor, but he said there's a lot that goes into getting the Haymaker’s 18-holes ready to roll for the season, and it takes a bit of time.

“We are going to have a golf committee meeting tomorrow, and that (opening) will be discussed,” Taylor said. “My guess is that the range will be open later this week, and the course will be soon to follow. … I don’t think it will be very long.”

Taylor said crews are already hard at work getting the tee boxes and greens in shape for the upcoming season. He said the course came through the winter in good shape, and he is happy to say there is very little vole damage this year.

Voles are a huge challenge for local courses, because they eat a tremendous amount of the grass surface that lies beneath the snow during winter. In some years, when the snow melts, the rodents' paths reach out like a super highway, cutting across fairways, tee boxes and the fringe. In some cases maintenance crews must re-sod parts of the course to repair the damage. But, after walking the back nine last week, Taylor doesn’t think that will be the case in 2017.

Passes for the 2017 season are already on sale, and for the first timem there will be no cut off for purchasing early.

"In the past, May 1 has been the cutoff for early season prices," Taylor said. "This year, our passes will be the same price all year."

A season pass for a Routt County resident will cost $1,395 and include unlimited golf. The One Pass — which includes unlimited golf, motorized carts and access to the driving range — is available for $2,495.

In addition to the passes, the golf course will also offer punch cards. A resident can purchase a 20, 9-hole punch card for $560 dollars. The cost for non-residents for the same card in $920. The cards are transferrable between family and friends.

Taylor said the cost of a 9- or 18-hole round will also be discussed in the golf committee meeting. Those fees should be announced at the same time as the golf course’s 2017 opening.

