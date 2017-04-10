Two-vehicle accident: The Record of Sunday, April 9, 2017

April 9, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Police, fire and ambulance calls

10:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 145 on U.S. Highway 40.

10:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and Oak Creek Fire Department were called to help a man who wasn’t feeling well in the 27000 block of Whitecotton Lane.

11:21 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an animal complaint in the 21000 block of Colorado Highway 131.

1:44 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to an animal complaint near the intersection of 11th and Oak streets. No action was taken.

3:38 p.m. Officers responded to an intrusion alarm in the 1700 block of Latigo Loop. The building was found to be secure.

4:54 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

5:37 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a drug violation in the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

10:37 p.m. Emergency responders were called to help someone having chest pain in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.