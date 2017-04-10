Steamboat briefs: Steamboat Springs Fire Academy enrollment open

The enrollment period is now open for the 2017 Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Fire Academy. Applications for this year’s program will be accepted until April 28.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue is a combination fire department with full-time, part-time and reserve firefighter/EMTs and firefighter/paramedics serving the residents of the city of Steamboat Springs and the surrounding rural fire protection district.

The Fire Academy has been set up to provide rigorous entry-level training for individuals interested in a profession in the fire service. When SSFR has openings for full-time, part-time or reserve positions, individuals who have successfully completed the SSFR Fire Academy are eligible to apply and will be considered in the applicant pool. SSFR is not currently accepting applications for full-time staff.

Additional information and applications for the 2017 Steamboat Springs Fire Academy

LiftUp of Routt donation center to be closed Thursdays

Beginning April 20, LiftUp of Routt County’s donation center will be closed Thursdays. Center hours, starting April 20, are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; and noon to 3:00 p.m. Saturday

Call 970-879-3374 or email thriftstoremgr@liftuprc.org for more information.

Area ag, food producers invited to farm bill sessions

Members of Northwest Colorado’s agricultural and food community are invited to attend Food and Farm Bill listening sessions with staff from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office Tuesday.

Policy advisors and regional liaisons from Bennet’s staff will be gathering input from farmers and food producers to develop the next Farm Bill before the current measure expires in late 2018.

“The Farm Bill governs our national food and farm policy, including crop insurance, nutrition, and conservation, and is typically reauthorized every five years,” according to a press release from Bennet’s office.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate agriculture committees are developing the bill.

A Moffat County listening session will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Colorado State University Extension Office, 539 Barclay St. in Craig.

A Routt County listening session will be held at 2:30 p.m. today at Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave.

15th Mother-Daughter Day planned for Saturday

The 15th annual Mother-Daughter Day for fifth-grade girls and their mothers (or significant other female) will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15 at the Steamboat Grand. This event aims to strengthen communication before the transition to middle school. A free breakfast will be served in the Steamboat Grand Burgess Creek room. Topics to be discussed include self-esteem and changing bodies, peer pressure panel, healthy bodies and lifestyles and tough topics of parenting. This is a free program hosted by New Frontiers for Girls & Women.

Steamboat Springs Community Impact Foundation Grant cycle ready for applications

The Petis Law Community Impact Foundation is now accepting grant applications for its 2017 spring grant cycle. The foundation is a not-for-profit committed to leaving the community in a better place by contributing to agencies that protect and support the well-being of those injured by others; promote the sustainable enrichment of the housing market; and encourage social equity and economic growth within local businesses and nonprofits.

Grants will be awarded to agencies and nonprofits whose mission fits with the above description, or agencies and nonprofits that have a project that fits within the above description. Grant applications are due May 15, and application forms can be found on the foundation’s website at petislawfoundation.org. Call Foundation President Lisel Petis at 970.846.5255 for more information.

Share healthy recipes with newspaper to be published in Yampa Valley Health section

Steamboat Today publishes simple, healthy recipes in the Yampa Valley Health section of the newspaper each Monday. Anyone who has a recipe that is easy-to-fix and made from commonly found ingredients is welcome to share it with the paper. Forget the fussy soufflé or the dish requiring fenugreek seeds, we’re looking for basic recipes that will inspire people to cook. Email recipes to Karen Massey at karen.massey@colostate.edu or send them to Massey at the Routt County Extension Office, P.O. Box 772830, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.