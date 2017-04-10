Proposed elimination of AmeriCorps would have significant impact on Steamboat nonprofits

— Ryan Banks first came to Steamboat Springs five years ago to serve as an assistant leader for Rocky Mountain Youth Corps.

Partial list of local impacts related to Trump's proposed budget: Advocates Building Peaceful Communities — Possible cuts to Victims of Crime Act funding, significantly impacting services. Northwest Colorado Legal Services — Proposed funding cuts to the Legal Services Corporation and Violence against Women Act funding would significantly impact the amount and level of services the office would be able to provide. Northwest Colorado Center for Independence — Funding cuts proposed as part of the American Health Care Act would eliminate the organization’s ability to bill Medicaid for home and community-based long-term services and supports including independent living skills training, employment support and medical transportation. Partners in Routt County — Elimination of five AmeriCorps members ($70,000 in funding for those positions and $26,000 in education awards), who in turn impact 50 target students in local schools and 350 students at eight school sites who benefit from during and after-school programs. Rocky Mountain Youth Corps — Elimination of AmeriCorps funding, leading to a 50 to 75 percent reduction in programming.

The pay wasn’t much, but Banks was eligible for AmeriCorps education awards, and in two years, with service-based AmeriCorps, he earned $8,000 toward paying off his student loans from the University of Wisconsin.

“I was looking for a situation where I could earn money to pay off my student loans and do something related to the career I wanted to get into,” said Banks, 29, who studied elementary education and environmental studies in college.

His first projects, while based in Steamboat Springs, included fuel mitigation as part of a chainsaw crew on Independence Pass and building a fence in Dinosaur National Monument.

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps bids on jobs like these around the region, using their lower-paid workers, many of whom receive education awards, to complete public lands projects that might otherwise be done by the government at a higher price.

Banks, now a conservation corps program manager for Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, can’t speak highly enough of the local organization and of AmeriCorps — programs he believes changed his life and even helped him meet his future wife, Caroline.

But the programs Banks shows such support for may soon cease to exist, if cuts proposed in President Donald Trump’s budget come to fruition.

Among Trump’s proposed cuts is a complete elimination of AmeriCorps, along with the rest of the Corporation for National and Community Service — a federal agency established by Bill Clinton in 1990 to support service work and volunteering across the country.

The cut is part of a number of targeted discretionary spending cuts in Trump’s preliminary budget that would help offset a $54 billion increase in defense spending next year without increasing the national debt.

Other cuts include a 21 percent reduction to the Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service and a 14 percent cut to education, including elimination of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which supports before- and after-school programs and summer programs for students.

Without AmeriCorps, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps would lose $220,000 annually — money the organization uses for employee wages. If that cut occurs, those employees would no longer be eligible for $120,000 typically given in education awards, dramatically changing the organization, according to Executive Director Gretchen Van De Carr.

The organization would have to pay its remaining, non-AmeriCorps employees more to offset the lost education awards, leading to less competitive bids for jobs and a smaller organization overall.

Van De Carr said she estimates the elimination of AmeriCorps and other potential federal cuts could lead to a 50 to 75 percent reduction in Rocky Mountain Youth Corps programming.

And the organization isn’t the only in Routt County facing impacts if the proposed federal budget cuts are approved by Congress.

Partners in Routt County would also lose its five AmeriCorps school-based mentors, eliminating services for targeted students who need social, emotional or academic support.

Partners Executive Director Michelle Petix said its part of the organization’s mission to teach students to be resilient in their lives, and the organization is choosing to do the same.

“We’re going to be proactive and look at all the different options that may exist,” Petix said. “We’ll look at scale and scope, and we’ve been positioning ourselves to be more diversified and sustainable anyway.”

The preliminary budget is serving as an outline for Congress, and a full budget will be released in May.

