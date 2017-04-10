Excessive speed possible factor in head-on crash on Rabbit Ears Pass

— Excessive speed may have played a role in a head-on collision on Rabbit Ears Pass Sunday morning that sent four people to the hospital with injuries.

A Colorado State Patrol public information officer said Monday that a 2015 Honda Pilot driven by 52-year-old Thomas Garman of Westminster was traveling westbound and downhill on U.S. Highway 40 when it slid into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a 2012 Jeep Wrangler heading eastbound and uphill on the pass.

Garman had a 15-year-old female as a passenger in the Honda Pilot.

The Jeep Wrangler was driven by Matthew Close, 41, and passenger Katarzyna Kocol, 37, both of Denver.

Both vehicles came to a rest blocking an eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 40 and stopping traffic for at least an hour Sunday as emergency responders arrived on scene.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responders spent about 30 minutes extricating Garman, who was transported to Yampa Valley Medical Center and then taken by helicopter to Denver Health as a result of his serious injuries.

Garman’s 15-year-old passenger was taken to YVMC with minor injuries, and Close and Kocol were taken to YVMC with serious injuries.

A YVMC spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Close was admitted to the hospital and later released, and Kocol was treated and released.

All four people involved in the accident were wearing seat belts.

According to Colorado State Patrol, excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor for the crash, which took place during moderate snowfall.

