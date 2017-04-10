Steamboat Springs community celebrates Sue White's gold medal showing

— Sue White, who competed in Alpine skiing events at the 2017 Special Olympic World Winter Games last month, joined a select group of Steamboat Springs athletes Monday night when it was announced she will have a flag hanging from the ceiling of Olympian Hall.

The announcement was part of a celebration that drew hundreds of community members to Olympian Hall to honor White.

“I read that she had qualified in a Horizons newsletter,” said Adonna Allen, president of Alpine Bank. “I called Jim Boyne (executive director of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club) and said Alpine Bank thinks that there should be a flag in Howelsen Hill Lodge for Sue, and we want to sponsor it.”

Boyne returned the email, asking Allen if she needed to know how much it was going to cost.

“It doesn't matter," she replied. “This is such a great thing, and she deserves to be recognized with all these Olympians — because that is what she is.”

The community seemed to agree Monday as they packed Olympian Hall in White's honor.

“This is awesome, “ White said. “I never expected to see this many people.”

White's flag will join 88 others athletes who have represented Steamboat Springs at Olympic competitions around the world.

White competed in the novice division at the Special Olympic World Winter Games last month in Austria. She placed fourth in the super-G and brought home the gold medal in the giant slalom.

White took a few moments Monday night to answer questions from the audience. She talked about her favorite moments in Austria, her desire to bring a gold medal back to Steamboat, and she even blushed when asked if she had met any cute boys in Austria.

“I didn’t have time; I was too busy skiing,” she told the crowd.

