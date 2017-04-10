Ag, food producers invited to Sen. Bennet's Farm Bill sessions

— Members of Northwest Colorado’s agricultural and food community are invited to attend Food and Farm Bill listening sessions with staff from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office Tuesday.

Policy advisors and regional liaisons from Bennet’s staff will be gathering input from farmers and food producers in order to develop the next Farm Bill before the current measure expires in late 2018.

“The Farm Bill governs our national food and farm policy, including crop insurance, nutrition, and conservation, and is typically reauthorized every five years,” according to a press release from Bennet’s office.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate agriculture committees are developing the bill.

A Moffat County listening session will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Colorado State University Extension Office, 539 Barclay St. in Craig.

A Routt County listening session will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave.