Weather helps track teams warm up

— The warm weather that has defined the past month in Routt County may have tortured skiers, but it delivered some big-time benefits to the local high school track teams.

“We’re a little ahead of where we’ve been in the past,” Soroco High School track coach David Bruner said. “A lot of that has been the weather. We were able to get down on our track the week before spring break, which has never happened in my 11 years here.”

That’s a big advantage when the first month of the season for Soroco is often spent either bussing to the track in Steamboat Springs or working in the gymnasium.

That early season boost may have helped all three local teams this weekend at a meet at Eagle Valley High School, where all three managed to shine.

For Soroco, the girls team was out front, particularly the relays. There, the Rams' 800-meter sprint medley relay team finished in first place, while the 400 relay team was in second.

“Our relays are coming around and being as strong as they’ve been in the past,” Bruner said. “We’re pretty excited about them, and they’re sitting pretty high in the state right now.”

Mattie Rossi had a strong day, finishing second in the 100 hurdles, fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 sprint. Chloe Veilleux was third in the 800, and Cassie Constine was ninth in the long jump.

On the boys side, Ben Kelley raced the 800 for the first time since he won that event at state a year ago. He won again at Eagle Valley.

The boys 800 relay team also placed eighth.

Sailors rack up personal bests

The Steamboat team had a big showing in Eagle Valley, as well, logging a total of 55 personal bests, 33 for the boys and 20 for the girls.

“We continue to see such promise in so many athletes, both in their performances and in their character as a team,” coach Lisa Renee Tuminello said. The distance-running girls again led the squad.

Winter Boese was second in the 800 and Maggi Congdon fourth. They flipped positions in the 400, Congdon placing fourth and Boese sixth.

Isabelle Boniface was fifth in the 1,600.

The girls 800 and 400 relays both placed sixth. The 1,600 relay was seventh, and the 800 sprint medley relay was ninth.

Annika Malacinski was seventh in pole vault, Erica Moos eighth in the 100 and Ingrid Wedel ninth in the triple jump.

The boys 800 and 3,200 relays performed well, both placing fourth. The 400 relay and the 1,600 relay were both sixth.

Kyle Spognardi was fourth in the 800, Cruz Archuleta fourth in the 400, Dawson Lindquist eighth in high jump, Ethan Labriola ninth in long jump, Eric Casey 10th in pole vault, Mitchell Klouw 10th in high jump and Kline Clemente 10th in the 100.

Wilkie's win leads Tigers

Hayden’s top results came from freshman Hannah Wilkie, who won the 800.

Allison Ingols was third in the triple jump and Alex Camilletti sixth. The girls 1,600 relay team also placed third.

Faith Day was fourth in high jump. The 800 sprint medley relay team was fourth.

Day placed eighth in the 400 and Makenna Knez ninth in the 3,200.

Christian Carson threw to sixth place in the boys discus. Alan Aguirre was eighth in the 100. The boys 400 relay team was also eighth, as was the boys 1,600 relay.

