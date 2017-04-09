Thoughtful Parenting: ‘Too Fly to Get High’

Grand Futures is hosting an exciting alternative event on April 20 for teens on a day known for high marijuana consumption. The event, Too Fly to Get High, will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. April 20 at Ghost Ranch, located at 56 Seventh St. in Steamboat Springs.

Thoughtful Parenting: Youth Services This weekly column about parenting issues is written by area youth-serving professionals. It publishes on Mondays in the Steamboat Today. Read more columns here.

This youth-centered activity will offer an evening where Routt County high school students can celebrate being healthy and making good choices. At Too Fly to Get High, we will have poker, trivia, food, a photo booth, salsa dancing lessons, a fire dancing show, a palm reader, a DJ and awesome door prizes. This activity is free and for high school students only.

Like the high school event, After Prom, which provides a safe place for students the night of Prom, Too Fly to Get High prevents students from driving while impaired. Too Fly to Get High aims to prevent marijuana-impaired driving and other risky behaviors teens might participate in while under the influence. Driving while under the influence of marijuana is illegal and can double a teen’s chance of getting in a car accident.

Studies have shown there is a strong need for marijuana prevention activities and education for teens. The most recent Healthy Kids Colorado Survey shows a decrease in perceived risk of marijuana use among teens and an increase in use. Though it is now legal for adults, marijuana is illegal for those younger than 21 without a valid medical card.

However, developing brains are still at risk, and studies from the Marijuana Education Initiative have shown how use can adversely impact the developing teen brain. According to a recent study published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse Blog Team, an 18-year-old with three years of marijuana use four times per week is shown to have significant damage to the brain, with decreased blood flow and activity in the prefrontal cortex and temporal lobes.

Waiting to try marijuana until after the age of 25 can decrease the negative impacts of marijuana on the brain. An infographic for teens and parents titled “Marijuana Use Can Lower Your Grades” can be found at teens.drugabuse.gov/blog/post/marijuana-use-can-lower-your-grades.

Grand Futures’ events aim “To create and support healthy, positive lifestyle choices as alternatives to substance abuse for our youth and in our community.” Our goals reflect our vision, and we work with students to provide positive reinforcement and increase protective factors.

To this end, our communities in Routt County have participated and greatly assisted us in making this a successful happening. Some of our door prizes include generous donations from Ski Haus, Backdoor Sports, Johnny B. Goods, High Country Car and Truck, Amazon, Urbane, Mahogany Ridge, Wolf Mountain Pizza, Bucking Rainbow, Fuzzywigs, Ski and Bike Kare, Comb Goddess, Howelsen Ice Arena, Hayden High School and Steamboat Springs High School, and more donations are coming in every day. Soda Creek Pizza and Taco Cabo have generously donated pizzas and burritos.

The morning after Too Fly to Get High, Grand Futures will hand out breakfast burritos from Taco Cabo to 50 Steamboat Springs students who come in with a coupon from attending Too Fly to Get High. To earn tickets for door prizes, students must arrive at the event early to receive them at the door. Additional tickets will be awarded for participating in the various activities and games. Students must be present at Ghost Ranch to receive door prizes.

Lexi Miller is the Routt County program director for Grand Futures Prevention Coalition. Learn more at grandfutures.org. Miller can be reached at 970-879-6188.