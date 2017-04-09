Steamboat Springs Free Summer Concert Series 2017 lineup announced

— Reggae group Tribal Seeds, American-folk band The Wood Brothers and Grammy-nominated rock trio The Record Company are among the bands visiting Steamboat Springs this summer for the Steamboat Springs Free Summer Concert Series, organizers announced Saturday night.

The series of free shows kicks off on the outdoor stage at Howelsen Hill with Tribal Seeds Friday, June 23 and continues with Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers Saturday, July 1, The Record Company on Friday, July 14 and The Wood Brothers Friday, July 28.

Hornsby is back in the lineup this year after canceling his August 2016 free concert due to an illness.

New this year will also be a mini festival on Sept. 3, the Sunday before Labor Day, featuring at least three bands and an early afternoon start time.

"It's something we've been talking about doing for the last several years," said Coleman Cook, president of the Steamboat Free Summer Concert Series board. "We hope the event will keep more people in town through the Monday holiday."

The headliner for the mini-festival is yet to be announced, but the event will also include performances from eight-piece New Orleans brass band Soul Rebels and local band Small Town World.

Cook said that Small Town World, a relatively new Steamboat-based retro world group, has played twice at the Chief Theater.

"It's really going to be fun to get them on the outdoor stage," Cook said.

While the shows are free to the public, the concerts will again feature the Local's Lounge, an exclusive viewing area and bar available to a limited number of concert-goers who purchase a season pass for $200.

Cook said the lounge will be closer to the stage and revamped this year, featuring fire pits, additional tables and finger food appetizers.

Tickets are still available for the Local's Lounge through the Steamboat Springs Free Summer Concert Series website at keepinitfree.com.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for each concert, and typically begin with an opening band followed by the headliner.

To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow