Steamboat briefs: Indie Lens Pop-Up film focuses on U.S. drone war

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Indie Lens Pop-Up season continues with a free screening of “National Bird,” a documentary film by Sonia Kennebeck and executive produced by Errol Morris and Wim Wenders, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in Library Hall.

The film that the New York Times calls “elegantly unsettling“ follows the dramatic journey of three whistleblowers determined to break the silence around one of the most controversial issues of our time: the secret U.S. drone war. Exploring the complexities of drone warfare from a human perspective, the film gives rare insight into the American military drone program through the eyes of veterans and survivors.

At the center of the film are three U.S. military veterans — Heather, Daniel, and Lisa. Plagued by guilt over participating in the killing of faceless people in foreign countries, each decides to speak out publicly, regardless of the consequences. Their stories take dramatic turns, leading one of them to Afghanistan, where she learns about a tragic incident involving drone warfare. But her journey also gives hope for peace and redemption.

“National Bird” explores the difficult circumstances faced by military personnel involved with combat drones, the use of which has transformed modern warfare. Missions are highly classified, and there are no official counts of military or civilian casualties.

The community is encouraged to stay for a discussion after the film. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information about this film and other Indie Lens Pop-Up events.

BLM to offer 106 parcels in June oil and gas lease sale

The Bureau of Land Management will offer 106 parcels totaling 100,816 acres in Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties at its June 9 quarterly oil and gas lease sale. The BLM will hold the lease sale online via energynet.com. Bidding will begin at 9 a.m..

Each lease, if issued, will contain stipulations and best management practices designed to address air quality and water resources, while ensuring safe and environmentally responsible development. As part of leasing reform, the BLM may modify lease stipulations to accommodate site-specific resources.

The public may protest any of the parcels being offered in the sale through Monday. Protests must be submitted to the BLM Colorado State Office, 2850 Youngfield St., Lakewood, CO 80215. The environmental assessments, lists and maps of the parcels and the attached stipulations are available at blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/oil-and-gas/leasing/regional-lease-sales/colorado.

In Fiscal Year 2016, oil and gas development on public lands directly contributed $796 million to Colorado’s economy. BLM Colorado received more than $98 million in federal revenues, including royalties, rents and bonus bids, from oil and gas development on public lands. The state of Colorado receives 49 percent of these revenues.

Statewide, more than 22,900 jobs are tied to mineral and energy development on public lands.

Slash piles on Emerald to be burned starting Tuesday

The Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, in conjunction with Parks & Community Services and Routt County Environmental Services, will be burning some of the remaining slash piles on Emerald Mountain starting as early as Tuesday, April 11, weather and conditions permitting.

The public should expect to see smoke during this process and understand that Routt County Dispatch has been made aware of the operation. Once started, the burn process, under the supervision of SSFR, is expected to continue for several days in the Prayer Flag Meadow area and could possibly run through the weekend.

The upcoming slash pile operation follows an earlier burn that occurred in the same area this winter. If the public has additional questions or needs more information about the burn operation, contact Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue at 970-879-7170 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Commissioners meetings slated for Mondays, Tuesdays

The Routt County commissioners meet at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the historic Routt County Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs, except for holidays. Monday meetings are labeled work sessions and many discussions are preparation for a Tuesday session on the same subject, when a formal vote may take place.

Agendas for both days may be viewed at the county website at co.routt.co.us under the “Your Government” heading on the Friday before the meetings. Tuesday agendas typically include links to PDF documents containing detailed information about the agenda item.

Routt County also provides a way for residents to listen live to Tuesday meetings by calling into them at 970-870-5499.

Sustainability Council to host hard-to-recycle drop-off

In May, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will host a commercial recycling drop-off. At this one-stop-drop event, businesses can recycle scrap metal, ink cartridges, mattresses, paint, batteries, electronics, books, light bulbs and other materials based on demand.

Data/hard-drive destruction will be available upon request. This event is by appointment only and for businesses only. No residential drop-offs, and no commercial drop-offs without an appointment. Businesses with hard-to-recycle items should contact Cameron Hawkins by May 1 at cameron@yvsc.org or 970-871-9299, Ext. 107, to discuss prices and set an appointment.

Community members with hard-to-recycle items can visit yvsc.org for a comprehensive, up-to-date recycle guide or hold items until the fall Community Recycling Drop-Off event.

Philanthropist of the Year nominations now accepted

The Philanthropist of the Year Award was established in 1998 by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation to heighten visibility of philanthropy and giving in the Yampa Valley.

Each year, this award honors the individual, business and youth who have exhibited significant charitable giving, insightful leadership and volunteerism and who has encouraged others to contribute by example. Nominations are now being accepted for recommended 2017 recipients of this honor.

Visit yvcf.org/about-us/philanthropist/ for the form and instructions on how to submit your nomination. A list of previous award recipients is also available on the website. Deadline to submit nominations is April 21. Call 970-879-8632 for more information.