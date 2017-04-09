Head-on crash closes Rabbit Ears Pass Sunday morning

— A head-on crash between two SUVs on a snowy Rabbit Ears Pass sent four people to the hospital and brought U.S. Highway 40 traffic to a stop for an hour Sunday morning.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue was dispatched about 10:20 a.m. Sunday to the accident near mile marker 145 and arrived with an initial response of one fire engine and two ambulances about 15 minutes later.

The driver of one vehicle was seriously injured and trapped inside, and emergency responders began an extrication that took about 30 minutes.

Off-duty Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue personnel were also called to staff a third ambulance, all three of which were used to transport four patients — two from each vehicle — to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

“Traffic was closed in both directions the whole time we were there doing the extrication,” said Acting Captain Joe Oakland with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and were towed from the scene.

Due to weather conditions Sunday, helicopter transport for the seriously injured patient was unavailable.

Oakland said Sunday afternoon he was unsure of the seriously injured patient’s condition, and neither the ages nor any other details about the people involved in the accident were available Sunday.

Routt County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol also responded to the accident.

During Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s response to the accident, a simultaneous medical call to the department was handled by an off-duty Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue fire marshal and Oak Creek Fire Protection District.

To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow