Early morning bear call: The Record for Saturday, April 8, 2017

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 1100 block of Redwoods Drive.

6:18 a.m. Officers were called to a report of illegal dumping in the 39000 block of Routt County Road 34.

12:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of threats in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.

2:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of an illegal burn in the 27000 block of Whitewood Drive East.

4:28 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of trespassing in the 25000 block of Dusty Trail in Oak Creek.