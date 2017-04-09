The Record

Early morning bear call: The Record for Saturday, April 8, 2017

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Crime Stoppers

If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 1100 block of Redwoods Drive.

6:18 a.m. Officers were called to a report of illegal dumping in the 39000 block of Routt County Road 34.

12:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of threats in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.

2:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of an illegal burn in the 27000 block of Whitewood Drive East.

4:28 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of trespassing in the 25000 block of Dusty Trail in Oak Creek.

