Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week of March 31 to April 6, 2017

— 1. Lack of snow forcing lower mountain closures, April 5, 3,565 pageviews

2. Cyclists and birders fear Routt County about to give up a jewel, April 4, 3,021 pageviews

3. Sunday night bar brawl in Steamboat Springs almost turned into knife fight, April 4, 2,593 pageviews

4. $100K bail set in Craig manslaughter case, April 1, 1,820 pageviews

5. Jail Report for March 25 to March 31, 2017, April 2, 1,696 pageviews

6. Steamboat Springs man suspected of dealing heroin, April 6, 1,671 pageviews

7. Police remain on Steamboat Springs High School campus in wake of shooting threat, March 31, 1,543 pageviews

8. Two businesses cited for underage serving, March 31, 1,522 pageviews

9. Records suggest Steamboat’s sporting good stores not absorbing some business lost with Sports Authority, April 5, 1,459 pageviews

10. Steamboat Ski Area owner stock hits record high, April 2, 1,338 pageviews