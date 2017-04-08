Thompson leads tennis team in Longmont

— Maddie Thompson was, in the words of her coach, “a solid rock,” and that helped her to a second-place finish Saturday at a girls tennis tournament at Longmont High School.

Thompson, playing at No. 2 singles, led the way for the Sailors at the event.

“Her mental game was great,” said Kristyn Wykert, a Steamboat assistant coach who temporarily stepped into the shoes head coach John Aragon, who was out of town for the weekend.

“Maddie doesn’t let anything get to her,” Wykert said. “That’s huge, to have that mental component. There were a lot of great teams there, and she was riding through it like it was nothing. She made it look easy.”

Thompson’s run finally ended in the finals, but she didn’t make it easy. She won the first set, but lost the second and the tiebreaker, falling, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Mae Thorp, at No. 1 singles, and Lily Fox, at No. 3 singles, also placed, each finishing fourth.

“Mae, her first match, that was some of the best tennis I’ve seen her play,” Wykert said. “She went out there wanting it.

“Our team really came together this weekend, and they were behind each other. That was really good to see.”

